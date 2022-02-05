Landon Eastep to be buried Saturday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Landon Eastep, the man shot to death by police on I-65 will be buried Saturday. The funeral is happening at noon at Saint Eli Church in Nashville.

Eastep's friends said when he moved to Nashville, he quickly found a new home in the sober living community, but recently he relapsed and his marriage turned toxic causing him to spiral.

Those friends believe his actions during the day of the shooting make it obvious that he needed help.

"He used to smile all the time and he just didn't anymore. So we have pictures of him with us out there and so we are making sure we keep all of those... putting them up and making sure we always have them," said his friend Alma.

While the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the official police investigation into the shooting, other groups are also examining it. The case is challenging because three different law enforcement agencies are involved, two of which don't have to cooperate with the investigation.

Metro Nashville Police Department is reviewing its policies. Police Chief John Drake ordered the Metro Police Training Academy to start an immediate review of the shooting response, as well as the procedures used by officers.

Metro's Community Oversight Board will also launch its own independent investigation into what happened.

Once TBI's investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk's office.