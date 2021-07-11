Laptop causes house fire in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro Fire Rescue crews responded to the call of a house fire caused by a charging laptop.

According to the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Facebook page, crews were dispatched to a house at 5779 Roxbury Drive after smoke alarms woke the resident and alerted them to a fire.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and a preliminary investigation points to a charging laptop computer as the cause.

The resident was taken to Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Medical Center for smoke inhalation and was later released.

Further investigation will be conducted by the MFRD Fire Marshals Office.