Large dogs need your help finding foster homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Large dogs may need your help finding a temporary home.
Pawster Nashville finds someone to care for a pet while owners can't do so themselves.
"We foster anyone having a temporary crisis but really wants to keep their pet long-term," explained the director of the organization, Gabe Horton.
He says dogs over 50 pounds have the greatest need. They have over 50 requests for large pets to be taken in — the most they've had in months — or else they may land in an overcrowded shelter.
Horton adds the restrictions at apartments and rental homes don't help.
"What we're seeing is we have a lot more people who are requesting foster care because they're losing housing, maybe because their dog is too big or the wrong kind of breed," explained Horton.
"Then when we ask people to foster those big dogs, their own rental properties won't let them foster."
Pawster is offering a $50 gift card to anyone who agrees to foster a large dog for two weeks or more.
You can find out more on the Pawster Nashville website.
