Large fire destroys Nashville apartment building; 18 apartments impacted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A large fire destroyed an apartment building at Brentwood Oaks Apartments in the Nippers Corner area of Nashville.

The 2-alarm fire was so large that it could be seen from Interstate 65. Several crews responded to the scene around 8 p.m. Monday.

NFD Spokesman Joseph Pleasant said a total of 18 units were impacted, but it's still unclear exactly how many people were displaced. Some residents were out of town and the department is still working to make contact with them. He said thankfully no injuries were reported. As of Tuesday morning, the fire department was only aware of one pet, a cat, that was killed in the fire.

Firefighters had an issue with the water pressure and had to create a relay system from engine to engine from the public water system which is further away from the complex in order to the proper pressure needed to fight a fire of its size, according to Pleasant.

"Had this fire not been as large as it is, the existing hydrants may have been enough to handle it," said Pleasant. "However, because of the size of the fire and because of typography, we had to do a relay system from the main metro water system hydrants at the bottom of the hill."

The flames continued to burn even after firefighters responded due to a natural gas line in the building. Piedmont Gas crews responded to the scene to shut off the line.

A certified fire investigator with the ATF will be working with the Nashville Fire Department to determine the origin of the fire. The ATF often assists with investigations in large-scale fires.

In 2012, a fire displaced a total of 26 residents and injured two firefighters at the same apartment complex. Officials said in that case, the fire started in the attic but the case was "undetermined."

