Last day for early voting in Tennessee is tomorrow, October 31

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tomorrow, October 31, is the last day to early vote in Tennessee before election day.

According to Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett's office, more than 1.7 million voters already cast their ballot during early voting. In-person turnout is at more than 1.64 million — which has outpaced the 2020 numbers.

Our Chris Davis did a report on what early voting totals look like this year in comparison to 2020, if you want to get a more in-depth look at the numbers.

In Davidson County, the voting precincts will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for voters on Friday. If you are unsure where to go to vote, we have the schedule for you!

All you need to bring is your valid photo identification — a driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by the Tennessee state government, or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired.

For more information on polling places and how to vote if you miss out on early voting, check out our previous explainer for more details.