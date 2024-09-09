Mark down these dates ahead of the November general election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The November general election is getting close and with that comes plenty of deadlines you need to be aware of!

The deadline to register to vote in this election is October 7, with early voting scheduled to follow close after.

To register to vote in Davidson County, you



must be a U.S. citizen

must be a resident of Davidson County

must be at least 18 years old on or before the next election

and if you have had a felony conviction, your eligibility to register and vote depends upon the crime you were convicted of and the date of your conviction.

Tennessee also offers online voter registration!

If you'd prefer a paper application, click here and here to learn where to drop them off.

