Last day for Kentucky homeowners, renters to apply for disaster assistance

Friday is the last day that Kentucky homeowners and renters who suffered uninsured damage to their property from the May 16-17 tornadoes can apply for federal disaster assistance.

The application deadline is 11:59 p.m.

The following counties are eligible for assistance: Caldwell, Laurel, Pulaski, Russell, Trigg and Union.

There are several ways to apply for FEMA assistance:

