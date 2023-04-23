Last day to enjoy the Main Street Festival in Franklin.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday is the final day of the 39th annual Main Street Festival in Franklin.

If you love art, live music, food, shopping, and activities for the whole family, then you are not going to want to miss this event.

It is going on from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Main Street Festival brings tens of thousands of visitors to Franklin every year.

The Southeast Tourism Society ranks it in the top 20 events people should see.

There will be more than 150 arts and crafts vendors, more than 30 food and drink vendors, and multiple entertainment stages with music and dance performances.

Head to the event's website for more information on parking and the festival's map.