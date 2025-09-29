Last-minute negotiations aim to keep U.S. government open, here's what's at risk in Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lawmakers have until late tomorrow night to pass a spending bill to keep the federal government open.

Top congressional leaders met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday in an effort to work out a deal. Many Democrats said they will not support a compromise unless the measure extends Affordable Care Act subsidies that lower health insurance costs for millions of Americans.

A prolonged government shutdown could put a significant strain on federal workers and members of the military, who would be forced to go without paychecks.

The effects could also be felt in Tennessee. Nashville International Airport officials said the federal government has a plan to minimize disruptions to air travel.

Middle Tennessee State University economics professor Daniel Smith said the last shutdown happened about six years ago.

“We know there’s been some growing political tensions,” Smith said. “They’re going to use these opportunities to try to engage in debates and negotiations to try and leverage their party’s agenda in order to force a vote on these issues before approval of the next year’s budget.”

Smith noted that in previous shutdowns, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid have continued, although there could be delays for new applicants.

“The only concern would be for people applying for the first time for benefits for Social Security,” he said. “If no essential personnel are let go temporarily, there might be a delay there.”

Airport officials said that because most employees are considered essential, immediate impacts to flights are not expected. However, the economic impacts of a prolonged government shutdown would be substantial to both the local and regional communities, according to officials.

“They’re going to make sure things are running smoothly and efficiently,” an airport representative said. “There might be slowdowns, but other than that, all safety protocols will be followed.”

Still, Smith warned that some Tennesseans will notice changes if a deal is not reached.

“There will be some effects, especially for nonessential employees and federal contractors, especially VA hospitals in the area or national battlefields in the area,” he said.

Ultimately, Smith said the financial impact will depend on how long a shutdown lasts.

The White House budget office has told agencies to prepare for broad layoffs if funding lapses.

This story was reported on-air by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.