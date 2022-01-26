Late Tennessee trooper wanted to give people in need hot meals. First lady Maria Lee made it happen.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee first lady Maria Lee helped hand out hot meals to people in homeless communities on Wednesday afternoon.

Lee did it in honor of Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Aaron Rumford, who was on her security detail at the time of his off-duty death.

"He had a bunch of points on his Chick-fil-A app, and one of our last conversations with him he said he wanted to use those points to buy food from Chick-fil-A to give out to the homeless. In his honor, that's what we're doing today," Lee said.

Rumford died in a September motorcycle crash. The Lee family was very close with him.

"He had a heart for others and saw the needs of others, and would be willing to help them and do whatever it took. He did that for us and was always looking out for other people, and that's partly what made him so special," Lee said.

Lee distributed food at City Road Chapel and two homeless encampments near downtown Nashville. They were prepared to feed 60-90 people.

The first lady's initiative Tennessee Serves and the Chick-fil-A on Murfreesboro Road in Franklin split the costs of the sandwiches.