Latest McEwen explosion update: 14 of 16 victims identified through remains

MCEWEN, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week, we've been learning more about the tragic plant explosion in the Bucksnort area of Hickman County.

Sixteen people lost their lives at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant last week — the youngest was 21 years old, and others were 50- and 60-years-old.

In a press conference Wednesday night, the Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis sadly confirmed they've identified 14 of the 16 victims through their remains.

"This is that one little piece of light that's made it through it in efforts to give that family the hope of having closure," said Davis.

While authorities from the ATF and the FBI to local law enforcement work tirelessly to find out how the manufacturing plant exploded, they have to move forward with caution. They've removed hazardous materials and explosives, but it's still a potentially dangerous site that requires patience and precision.

Also at the press conference Wednesday night was a local journalist who started the GoFundMe for all of the victims' families.

"My goal is for 100% of the funds to get to the families, and that's what I'm hoping we can do," said Dave Campbell with the Hickman County Times.

Over $30,000 has been raised through his efforts so far.

