Laundry Project sets up in Nashville to help anyone get their clothes clean

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Laundry Project is setting up in Nashville this weekend to help anyone wash clothes who needs it.

Volunteers will help do so at Wash Tub Laundry on Nolensville Pike on Saturday.

They will wash and dry approximately 300 loads of laundry at no cost for Nashville residents through its Laundry Project program. Organizers expect to clean more than a ton of shirts, socks, shorts, pants and sneakers — as well as sheets, towels, blankets and anything else machine-washable.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.