Law enforcement encourage shoppers to protect their packages from porch pirates

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — After several major shopping days, it’s fitting that the Wednesday after Thanksgiving is recognized as National Package Protection Day.

Millions of packages are stolen each year, causing significant financial losses for shoppers. While porch piracy tends to spike during the holiday season.

Franklin resident Gwen Mayes and her colleague Brad Scott were busy spreading holiday cheer in downtown Franklin by putting up festive decorations.

“Through the years, instead of getting a real job, I chose to do decorations for people,” Mayes said.

However, not everyone is embracing the holiday spirit. Mayes reflected on those who steal packages: “We don’t like them so much, do we?”

Max Winitz, Franklin Police Department’s PIO, knows many people are receiving packages right now.

“We just had Black Friday. We had Cyber Monday, so a lot of packages are being delivered to homes and apartments throughout the nation this week,” Winitz said.

SafeWise reported in 2023 that 120 million packages were stolen across the United States.

On National Package Protection Day, the Franklin Police Department is warning the public to be on the lookout for the Grinch this holiday season.

Law enforcement agencies, including the Franklin Police Department, are urging residents to take precautions.

“When your package is delivered, we want folks to get those packages right away,” Winitz said. “If you’re at work or somewhere else and you can’t get that package, call a neighbor and ask if they can step up to the plate and bring your package inside to their house.”

The department also recommends installing a doorbell or surveillance camera to deter theft and provide evidence if a package is stolen. If possible, residents can have packages delivered to secure locations — such as Amazon lockers, FedEx, UPS, or USPS locations. This option is especially useful for expensive items, and some may find it helpful to have deliveries sent to their workplace instead of their home.

“Criminals who are doing this have likely done it before, so they know what they’re doing,” Winitz added.

Mayes believes these steps are necessary.

“We don’t always know our neighbors now, so it’s best to take precautions and protect yourself,” she said.

Major delivery services also allow customers to leave specific instructions for drivers, such as placing packages out of plain view, which can help prevent theft.

