Law enforcement issues warning against making school threats

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Local law enforcement is warning that they aren't joking around about threats made online about school safety.

A nationwide TikTok challenge set for Friday is apparently encouraging users to post threats to schools across the country.

While NewsChannel 5 hasn't heard of any substantiated threats in the Middle Tennessee area, some area schools have received threats over the last few weeks, all of which turned out to be unsubstantiated.

Working in tandem with Wilson County Sheriff's Office School Resource Officers, the Lebanon Police Department says it will seriously pursue those who post threats on social media, even those posting as a joke.

"Just recently they were able to prosecute three juveniles involved in these type of threats, one was in person and two were online, so students and parents need to know we take this very seriously," said Lt. PJ Hardy with the Lebanon Police Department.

Police say they think the increase in social media apps is fueling the increase in school threats over the years, because people can make those threats from behind their smartphones rather than over the phone or in person.