Lawmakers agree that Tennessee has a childcare accessibility problem. Here's how they want to fix it.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Access to childcare in Tennessee has become such a problem, it became a focal point in Governor Bill Lee's State of the State address.

"Our work to streamline childcare facility licensing and permitting, will lead to tens of thousands of new daycare spots all across rural and urban Tennessee," Lee told lawmakers back in February.

The Governor has proposed legislation this year to help add childcare options. The bill allows fitness centers, like the YMCA, to offer childcare as long as one of the parents is present in their facility. "Parents can drop their children off while working out," said Rep. Mark Cochran, R-Englewood, during a committee hearing last week.

It also allows churches to hold events like Parent's Night Out without needing a license from the state, as long as they don't hold more than 14 events a year. The bill allows summer camps to offer programming during other breaks in the school year. It would also allow professional sports teams, like Nashville S.C., to offer up childcare for the players' children.

Democrats say they aren't impressed with the Governor's proposal. "His proposal does little to nothing. It says you can drop your kids off at the YMCA while you work out. That’s about it," said Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville, who also serves as House Democratic Caucus Chair.

Republicans also agree that this bill doesn't go far enough. "See what’s needed, what’s not needed," warned Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville. "It’s going to be a long process."

Sexton wants to do a comprehensive look at regulations that govern childcare centers. "There are rules and regulations that is keeping people from opening day cares," Sexton told reporters last week. "If you’re below 23 children in your childcare, the rules are different than if you go above 23 people. What’s the purpose of 23? Did somebody arbitrarily set that? 20 years ago? 10 years ago? 5 years ago?"

Democrats think the regulations are fair and keep children safe. It's the cost of starting up childcare centers that he's concerned about. "It's cost prohibitive, there are no barriers to entry as far as licensing," said Rep. Clemmons. "Help a lot of these folks out who want to do this — nonprofits, faith based institutions and otherwise who want to provide these services they just don’t have the means to do it currently."

Rep. Clemmons had a bill that would give grants to churches interested in setting up their own childcare programs. It failed in the Health Subcommittee last week.

Whether lawmakers choose to tackle the rules or resources, it does seem clear that this issue for Tennessee parents won't be solved anytime soon.

