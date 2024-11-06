Lawmakers are already waging their opinions about new school voucher legislation

rtmps://live-api-s.facebook.com:443/rtmp/

The session won't start until 2025, but Tennessee lawmakers are already expressing their platitudes for a new piece of legislation that would bring school vouchers statewide.

House Majority Leader William Lamberth and Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson introduced the legislation dubbed the Education Freedom Act of 2025.

"We believe in public education," Johnson, R-Franklin, said. "At the same time, however, we recognize that not all public education alternatives or options are going to be the best fit for a particular child. This scholarship program is going to empower those parents to make the best education decisions they can for their child."

Inside the plan, each kid would get $7,400 to attend a private school using taxpayer money. Vouchers were contentious in the 2024 session, causing weeks of arguments among lawmakers both Republican and Democrat.

For the upcoming 2025-2026 school year, the bill said it wanted to offer 20,000 voucher scholarships. Of those scholarships, lawmakers want 10,000 to go to students whose family income doesn't exceed 300% of the amount required for free and reduced lunch. A family of four making less than $170,000 per year would qualify. The remaining 10,000 vouchers can go to any student regardless of income.

We’re very optimistic," Johnson said. "I do feel good that we’ve got the votes in both the House and Senate. It’s a top priority for the Governor, it’s a top priority for Leader Lamberth and myself and most of our colleagues that are here."

Democrats disagree with new plan

Devin Crawford / WTVF Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville, talks about the upcoming 2025 legislative session and vouchers.

Last session, Democratic lawmakers were especially concerned about any decrease in enrollment resulting in less funds for public schools.

In fact, Democrats didn't want the plan at all.

"It’s still a voucher scam that’s going to defund public education statewide," said Rep. John Clemmons, House Democratic Caucus chair. "There are no guarantees for special education students or students with disabilities. That’s why he continues to bring this up, year after year. He’s made too many promises to his donors and special interest groups that are pushing education privatization."

Democrats are worried about what will happen with the state formula and how it provides for public schools. State funding for schools is determined by enrollment. In this plan, lawmakers wrote funding wouldn't decrease if enrollment dipped for school districts. However, Johnson said that is a provision only for the 2025-2026 school year.

"It’s not going to lose the funding that year, it’s going to lose the funding the next year," Clemmon said. "So they’re still losing the money. Same scam, different language."

Other comments from legislators

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Cookeville

"As we continue to invest in public education, nearly doubling the amount of state funding over the last decade, parents and families deserve the freedom to use their hard-earned tax dollars to provide the best opportunity for their children to achieve. Families should not be limited by their zip code, failing school system or their income. Giving parents the ability to choose for their child will provide more opportunities and reduce poverty throughout our state. Increased competition for a student’s enrollment will make schools, school systems, and administrators meet the need for a higher quality of education."

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge

“School choice is a critical piece of the education puzzle. Expanding options for parents will ensure choice, not geography, determines student success. I am grateful for Gov. Lee's leadership on this issue and look forward to working through the details of this legislation with my fellow legislators in the coming year.

House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland

“This legislation leaves no stone unturned when it comes to providing the very best educational path to set the next generation up for success. Public schools are the foundation of our educational system, and they’ll continue to be the option of choice for most families. This bill empowers parents — not the government — to make decisions about the unique needs and diverse interests of their children. Our students deserve no less."

Sen. London Lamar, D-Memphis

"Once again, Tennessee Republicans are pushing an expansion of their failed private school voucher scheme. This isn’t about improving education; it’s about diverting public dollars away from underfunded public schools to private institutions that are unaccountable to taxpayers and don’t serve every student. Vouchers are a scam — they aren’t working to improve student outcomes here in Tennessee, nor have they succeeded at this scale anywhere else in the country."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at chris.davis@newschannel5.com and emily.west@newschannel5.com.