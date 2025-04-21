Lawmakers are loading their calendars so they can adjourn. These are the bills that caught our eye

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We've come to that time of the year in the Tennessee legislature, when lawmakers are itching to go home. As a result, legislation moves fast and furious. For example, on Monday alone, 80 bills were scheduled for debate on the Tennessee House floor.

These are a few of the many bills that caught our attention.

Banning Glock switches

A bill sponsored by Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) would make it illegal for felons to possess ammunition, increase penalties for people who shoot up cars and bans Glock switches that can turn semi-automatic pistols into automatic weapons.

The only opposition really came from lawmakers who said that this measure either didn't do enough or should have done more.

"We’re going to have to do more," urged State Rep. Justin Pearson (D-Memphis.)

"Often, the use of that phrase 'gun violence' becomes attacks on lawful gun owners of Tennessee," said State Rep. Monty Fritts (R-Kingston)

It passed the Tennessee House but is still being considered in the Tennessee Senate.

Protections for declining a vaccine

Another bill, sponsored by State Rep. Michelle Carringer (R-Knoxville) said if a clinic receives funding from TennCare, they can't refuse to offer healthcare services to someone who chooses not to get a vaccine.

"That is the parents’ choice and no physician should ever coerce anyone for having any treatment," said Carringer.

There was opposition from Democrats and some Republicans.

"They could have a nine month old in that waiting room that gets exposed to something that they haven’t been vaccinated for because they’re not old enough yet," said State Rep. Chris Todd (R-Madison County) who rarely sides with Democrats on anything.

It still passed and goes onto Gov. Bill Lee's desk for his signature.

The PEACE Act

Finally, there's legislation originally crafted by Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell, a Democrat, along with several legislative Republicans.

It hopes to crack down on appearances from hate groups in Nashville. The legislation was inspired by several protests led by far right groups in 2024.

"Any time of hate group that’s out there, we’re not going to put up with that here," said State Rep. William Lamberth back in January, when he first drafted the bill.

The sweeping measure bans signs hung from bridges and overpasses. It also prevents hate groups from transporting their members in box trucks and allows law enforcement to order individuals back 25 feet.

Some Democrats oppose that last provision because it could prevent individuals from other peaceful protests or from recording problematic police encounters. "Many people will start to use this legislation, I am concerned, as a bludgeon to our rights," said Rep. Pearson. "The stoppings (sic) of certain recordings will silence the communities that need our protections and support."

Other lawmakers called Lamberth's bill a false solution. "There’s a certain reason why white nationalist groups feel welcome in Tennessee and a lot of it has to do with the agenda that you’ve pushed as a leader of your party — shamefully," said State Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville).

"You may hate every white person, but the rest of us will not stand for racism in this state," shot back Lamberth.

Ultimately, it passed largely along party lines and will also go to Gov. Lee's desk for his signature.

