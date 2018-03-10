Lawmakers, City Mayor Argue Over Bill Drafted To Protect Harpeth River

Redwine, of the Harpeth Conservancy, said adding more phosphorus to the river could put it over the edge. “[Phosphorus] reduces the amount of oxygen in the river, and second, it actually promotes the growth of potentially toxic blue-green algae,” he said.
To try and prevent that, lawmakers have drafted a bill that would limit the amount of treated water and phosphorus that is dumped into the Harpeth River, mainly by way of Franklin's sewage plant.
“In the summertime, up to 28 percent of the flow of this river could be from the Franklin Sewer Plant,” Rep. Bo Mitchell said.
“What we put into the Harpeth is not sewage. What we put into the Harpeth is a highly refined water,” Franklin Mayor Ken Moore argued.
Moore said the city was not a part of drafting the bill and added it unfairly targets the city of Franklin. The bill comes just as the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation plans to loan Franklin $100 million for its sewage plant expansion.
“This is something that unfortunately we felt was necessary to hold the line,” said Rep. John Ray Clemmons.