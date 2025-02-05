Lawmakers hold town hall to discuss TSU financial issues, future plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State University leaders got to hear directly from community members in a call to action to show support.

Tuesday night there was a town hall organized by the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators at the Pleasant Green Baptist Church, on Jefferson Street.

They wanted to tackle the university's financial challenges and plan future prospects. It also gave people a chance to speak directly with TSU leaders.

It comes after a warning from state lawmakers about the school's dire financial condition.

Interim leaders say they're working on solutions, but also point to chronic underfunding from the state.

In January 2025, the federal government sent a letter to Governor Lee, concerned about millions never being paid to the land-grand school.

TSU Interim President Dwayne Tucker revealed a 5-year plan to get back on track but says a few people can't do it alone.

"When people say what can I do...my #1 focus is do all those things we said we're going to do actually happen and make sure come on is accountable to make it happen. i feel confident we can make that happen," said Tucker.

The interim president added that the university has renegotiated some contracts to save more money.

Some lawmakers suggested the school *sell its Avon Williams campus downtown, which sits on valuable land, but President Tucker says that's not on the table.

