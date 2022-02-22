Lawmakers set to discuss if medical cannabis should get the green light

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Talks about marijuana are happening yet again in the Tennessee state capitol.

Lawmakers are set to discuss whether medical cannabis should get the green light in Tennessee.

If this bill were to pass it would set up the framework for medical cannabis in the state. This not only includes its use, but how it is grown, sold and moved among other things.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is meeting Tuesday to talk about this bill.

If it were to become law that doesn't mean it will be all over the state, because any area has the ability to ban it. The local legislative body would just need to make that decision with a 2/3 majority by April of next year.

If this were to be established it would only be for patients 18 and up with certain medical conditions. They would preemptively regulate it. It would have a state sales tax of 9% and a 2.1% local sales tax.

There would also be a 12-person commission created to regulate this and have a patient tracking system to avoid counterfeit cards and illegal sales.

