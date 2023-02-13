Lawmakers to discuss bill that could cover more education costs for minority teaching fellows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Monday, Tennessee House lawmakers will discuss a bill that could help teachers get money back in their pockets.

A similar idea was tried in the legislature before, but it did not work.

This is for teachers who are part of the Minority Teaching Fellows program here in Tennessee.

Right now people of color who pursue teaching can get a $5,000 grant for each year they teach in a minority school district, for up to four years.

This would change that.

Instead, after getting their degree they would get their tuition and fees covered.

The state estimates this would add up to about $11,000 per teacher.

There are eligibility requirements for the program:



be a minority Tennessee resident and a U.S. citizen

be classified as a college junior, senior, or graduate student

be a full-time undergraduate student enrolled in courses creditable to teacher certification or be at least a half-time graduate student enrolled in courses creditable to teacher certification

possess a 2.50 cumulative grade point average or higher if required by the teacher education program at the student’s institution of higher education

not be a licensed teacher

If you think about it, this basically works as a loan forgiveness program and doubles what this program currently gives these teachers.

Of course, this comes with a cost. It is estimated over the next two fiscal years it would be a little under $200,000 per year.

If this does pass it would go into effect on July 1 and apply for the fellowships awarded for the 2023-2024 academic year.