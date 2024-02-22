Lawmakers to vote on TN Mathematics Support Act to address concerning TCAP scores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lawmakers say Tennessee could be the first state in the country to take big steps toward boosting math scores in schools through the Mathematics Support Act.

The bill would require the Tennessee Department of Education to create a group of math educators and experts to come up with and implement new professional development for teachers.

The committee would then report its findings to the department.

The new law would require teachers to complete a standards-aligned math development course to obtain, renew or keep their educator license to teach math to students in K-8th. Representative Scott Cepicky says Tennessee has seen growth in ELA scores, but math scores are not where they should be.

"I take phone calls from across the country from legislators that are watching what we're doing in Tennessee," Cepicky said. "They are going to intently watch what we do with Mathematics and let Tennessee, like we are, lead in education."

Last year only 34% of Tennessee students scored proficient in math across all grades. In grades 9 through 11, scores were just under 23%.

Lawmakers say the Mathematics Support Act is needed to help students across the state. If it passes both the House and Senate on Thursday, it would head to the Governor's Desk.