Lawmakers trying to stop landfill expansion in Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers and a metro councilman are trying to stop the expansion of the landfill in Bordeaux.

Waste Management's Southern Services site in Bordeaux near Briley Parkway is nearly at capacity. Friday, two state lawmakers and a metro council person said a proposed increase to the landfill site of 17 acres should be denied.

"My fear is that with the construction and the growth that Nashville is experiencing, that our community is going to have the burden of all of this trash and the smell is going to only increase. I'm worried about the health risk for me and my family and my community," said Nashville democrat Representative Vincent Dixie.

Nashville state Senator Brenda Gilmore also echoed Dixie's thoughts on the matter. She said the Bordeaux area has done enough to alleviate Nashville's construction waste.

"As Nashville continues to grow, we know there's going to be more trash and there's going to be more pressure to find landfills, but historically landfills are always placed in poor areas and areas of black and brown people," said Sen. Gilmore.

Metro Councilman Jonathan Hall encouraged people from Bordeaux and other nearby areas to attend a Solid Waste Region Board meeting next Wednesday. It will be held online, but they're asking for people to send in commentary about the landfill expansion beforehand.

"The Bordeaux areas has always been lead to believe each time an expansion comes up that this is the last one. We've been given a false narrative each time. The community is just tired," said Gilmore.

A spokesperson for Waste Management sent the following statement about the lawmakers' call to stop the landfill's plans.