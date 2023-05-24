Lawn bowling heads for Nashville's skyline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Another addition is coming to the Nashville skyline and it is getting its inspiration from across the pond.

"Breaking ground begins soon on this unique project, which will be the first of its kind in Nashville, bringing British-style Lawn Bowling to a 6,000-square-foot rooftop lawn overlooking the downtown skyline," Eshelman Construction said on their website.

It is a partnership between Eshelman Construction and the owner of Bad Axe Throwing. They are creating an entertainment venue called the Fogg Street Lawn Club.

The address will be at 7th Avenue South and Fogg Street.

"Unlike Bocce Ball, Lawn Bowling is a sport where individuals roll a weighted ball that curves towards a small target ball (the Jack). The rooftop bowling green will feature eight lanes called "rinks," each with covered VIP seating. Fogg Street Lawn Club will offer multiple levels of entertainment, boasting a rooftop pub, a 2,500-square-foot indoor soccer and rugby pub, plus a 2,000-square-foot ground-level pub, all where you can enjoy a British-inspired entrée with your favorite pint or whiskey while cheering on your favorite club," Eshelman Construction said.

It is set to open in Spring of 2024.