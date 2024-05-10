Lawrence County house fire claims several lives, including a 7-year-old and unborn child

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the midst of the storms another tragedy unfolded in Lawrence County on Thursday. A house fire claimed the lives of four people, including a 7-year-old and the couple's unborn child.

Sharon and Cody Cassidy are devastated after losing their loved ones.

"They were wonderful people, and I want everyone to know that," Travis’s sister Sharon Cassidy said.

Travis Weissner, 28, and his son Jackson, 7, died in the fire, along with Travis’ fiancé, Elizabeth Brown, 18, who many knew as Paige.

"I know there are going to be people out there saying bad things about him. He had problems, but he was a good person. Jackson was a ray of sunshine. He was just starting out. He was a good student and nephew. Travis's fiancé was due to have their child in August, so I consider I lost four people in this fire not three," Sharon said.

Sharon aid she spoke to Travis right before the fire broke out.

"I spoke to him 15 minutes before he died, apparently when the power came back on when I talked to him is when the fire started," Sharon said.

Multiple first responders were dispatched to Morgan Road, most of them were heading home after helping with storm cleanup, including Cody.

Cody, a volunteer fighter fighter, was the first one on scene because he lives about 200 feet from his cousin’s home. He tried to save his family.

"The first thing I attempted to do was run around back and get into Jackson’s bedroom to try and find him," Cody Cassidy said.

He said the the smoke was too much and even hurt himself in the process.

"This has torn my family up," Sharon said.

They plan to lean on each other, while they try to process this tragedy. Elizabeth's mom started a GoFundMeto help with funeral expenses.

Cody says the New Prospect Fire Department is expected to also help the family with funeral arrangements. They plan to keep the community updated on their social media pages.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the cause of the fire.