Lawsuit filed against candle factory following tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Workers inside the flattened candle factory said they were threatened with being fired if they left work due to the tornado threat.

It's a miracle Jamie Rudolph is alive. Rudolph said, "because even though I felt so weak, I thought I was going to die underneath there, I really did."

She's recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being pulled from the rubble at Mayfield Consumer Products. Her husband Tim Rudolph said, "I’m just glad my wife is still here."

During the rescue operation, Tim talked to Jamie's co-workers. He said they were told they'd be penalized if they left work. "Told them nobody could leave or else they’d get fired," Rudolph said.

Other workers reported the same thing earlier this week. Elijah Johnson said, "I said, 'man, are you gonna refuse to let us leave even if the weather is this bad and the tornado's not even here yet? So he was like, 'if you want to decide to leave, if you want to leave, you can leave, but you're gonna be terminated, you're gonna be fired.'"

Eight people at the candle factory died from the tornado. "I can’t sleep hardly, it’s hurting me a lot," Rudolph said.

The CEO of the candle factory issued a statement on what happened. It said in part,

“We're confident that our team leaders acted entirely appropriately and were, in fact, heroic in their efforts to shelter our employees. We are hearing accounts from a few employees that our procedures were not followed.”

They noted there would be an internal review, and they would seek input on their emergency plan.

Meanwhile, a lawsuit has been filed by workers against the candle factory. It said the company had an obligation to protect them because they knew about the tornado threat more than three hours in advance.

Koehn, Alexandra Civil complaint

Rudolph said, "I don’t think that’s right." Tim believes if Jamie had been home, she'd be safe, because the tornado didn't touch their town.

OSHA will investigate. It's protocol whenever there's a workplace death, and has nothing to do with the lawsuit.