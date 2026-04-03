Lawsuit filed against Clarksville Montgomery County School System, bus driver following deadly bus crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lawsuit has been filed against the Clarksville Montgomery County School System and one of their bus drivers following a deadly bus crash that took place last week on Highway 70.

Morgan & Morgan filed the lawsuit on behalf of John and Jessica Davis, whose daughter was killed in the crash.

The crash took place on March 27, as the bus which was carrying dozens of middle schoolers was traveling down the highway. The driver of the bus allegedly veered from her lane of travel over a solid double yellow line and struck a Tennessee Department of Transportation dump truck traveling in the opposite lane.

According to reports, the school bus did not have seat belts for the passenger children.

Two children were killed.

RELATED: 2 students killed in crash involving a Kenwood Middle School bus

“Our clients suffered the devastating loss of their daughter in this tragic incident," said

Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan and attorney Susan Neal Wiley. "Families place their trust in school transportation systems to ensure their children’s safety each day. We are conducting a thorough investigation to determine how this occurred, and are committed to holding those responsible accountable for their negligence while pursuing justice on behalf of our clients.”

John and Jessica Davis released the following statement:

“Our hearts are broken and our lives have been shattered by the loss of our daughter, who was bright, funny and one-of-a-kind. We have filed this lawsuit to uncover how this could have happened, and to ensure that no other parents have to endure this unimaginable tragedy.”

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