Lawsuit over deadly Waverly 2021 flood expected to hit trial in August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to the Tennessean, the lawsuit filed over the 2021 Waverly flood is set for trial in August.

On August 21, 2021, 20 people died after more than 20 inches of rain fell in a matter of hours. The flood was catastrophic for Waverly. Children were killed, and infrastructure, schools, and homes were damaged. The lawsuit was filed by those who lost loved ones or were injured in the flood.

The lawsuit claims a man-made tidal wave swept through the city of Waverly, and it was formed by millions of gallons of water that bottled up behind C-S-X Trace Creek Bridge.

The plaintiffs also argue C-S-X knew the culvert would clog with debris because personnel would occasionally remove it. C-S-X has denied liability.

The Tennessean reports a judge still needs to rule on several motions that could resolve the case before it reaches a jury trial, but the flood victim's attorney believes it will go to trial.

The trial is scheduled for August 4 in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.

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