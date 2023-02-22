Lawsuits filed in Tennessee, Florida after children die in garage gates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lawsuits are ongoing in two states — including Tennessee — after two children died when they were rolled up in garage gates.

In the summer of 2020, Dedric Holt was playing with his cousins on a garage gate by a playground at Mosley on 6th. He was crushed and later died from his injuries at the hospital.

"He was a great kid, always laughing, always smiling," his aunt Kia Summers said.

Then a year later, Summers learned the same thing happened in Orlando, Florida. A 6-year-old who playing on a gate at an apartment complex was killed.

“I hope that they have made changes — not only to the gates that caused these two young boys their lives, but if there are other gates out there," Summers said.

An attorney confirmed the gates came from the same manufacturer.

In Florida, the family has filed a lawsuit. And in Nashville, Kia's family is suing the gate installer, the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency, and the Metro Government to name a few.

"It could be another family," Summers said.

Kia and her sister are seeking millions in damages. The lawsuit states the installer was negligent in following the recommendations of the manufacturer regarding the height of the garage door switch. In addition, it says the installer, Crawford Door Sales of Nashville, failed to inspect the gate.

"So it’s just frustrating, and we have reached out and made complaints and shared our concerns," Summers said.

Now, a sign at the complex says "no unattended children in garage."

“The building is filled with kids, the park is right there by that gate, I have heard that there were some changes made, but that gate is still there, and in my opinion, it’s still unsafe to be there in a building full of kids," Summers said.

MDHA and Metro can't comment due to ongoing litigation. NewsChannel 5 reached out to Crawford Door Sales of Nashville and left a message. As for the manufacturer, CornellCookson LLC, we did not hear back.