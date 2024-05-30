Le Petit Chef takes guests through an immersive dining experience at Grand Hyatt Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This summer you can transport yourself into an animated world while eating delicious food from a tiny chef.

The Grand Hyatt Nashville is hosting Le Petit Chef select days during the week starting May 30 through the end of July.

Tickets are already sold out for its first week and are selling out fast through the rest of the time Le Petit Chef is in town.

Ticket prices vary depending on which menu you want, ranging from $79 for the Junior Chef Menu, to $189 for Le Grand Chef Menu.

Watch the player above to get a look at what the culinary experience is all about.