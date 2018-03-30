Lead Nashville MLS Owner Threatens To Pull Plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The lead owner of Nashville's MLS expansion franchise has threatened to pull plans for the team if a stadium is built anywhere other than the Fairgrounds Nashville.
In a letter, CEO and President John Ingram said legislation passed last year authorizes bonds specifically to a stadium at the fairgrounds, and failing to build there would cost the city the team.
This comes after Metro Council member Steve Glover filed a resolution that would allow the stadium to be built on any Metro-owned land.
On Thursday night, Glover clarified his stance:
“If a lease is greater than 60-months, people know you don't do it without coming to the Metro Council. So the letter saying 'can we do this at the fairgrounds or not,' I don't think any of us arguing over ‘do we put this stadium maybe at the Fairgrounds. Do we do a 99-year lease?’ That's still up for a great amount of debate,” he said.
Councilman Glover also argued there are other areas that the city has bought that remain undeveloped and should be considered as a site.