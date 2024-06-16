Leading up to the 4th of July, Cannon County man assembles close to 300 American flags

CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Leading up to the 4th of July, one Cannon county man has found a unique way to honor his country and get the whole community involved.

Syd Smyth has put up American flags outside his home in Woodbury for 5 years.

He started with just 25 flags. This year, with the help of volunteers, he put up nearly 300!

"They're ecstatic to see it," he said about those who drive by. " It's Woodbury pride, Woodbury proud...and I just hope everybody just gets a little sense of feeling of pride when they come through."

Although he says he's paid for a good amount of the flags, he's gotten help from big community donations and from the American Legion, an organization supporting US war veterans.

"It makes me happy. I'm so proud my hubby and I'm so proud of the service he provided," added his wife, Holly Smyth.

The Smyth's are a family full of veterans. Syd served in the military for 20 years.

It's part of why this growing show of patriotism is worth it to them.

The flags start on Main Street and line John Bragg Highway for nearly two miles.

"I don't get to see the kids' faces when they drive down but it's just...people love the patriotism," said Syd.

"That's what makes me happy...and maybe it'll draw people to Cannon County because it's something they don't have in their community."

Smyth says each flag will be up from Flag Day until the 4th of July.