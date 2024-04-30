Learn how to correctly install a car seat with the Franklin Police Department

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've ever worried about whether or not you are installing your car seat correctly, the Franklin Police Department is hosting an event that can help.

On Wednesday, May 1, they will be at Primrose High School in Franklin. Police officers and firefighters will be there to help install car sears and make sure the ones you have already installed are safe and set up correctly.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration says that 46% of car sears and boosters are used incorrectly, and fixing this can reduce risk of injury by 71 to 82% for children.

For more information, you can visit the website.