Learn how to protect yourself with these free self-defense classes

Cameron "Duck" Duckworth
Posted at 5:10 AM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 06:10:58-05

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro Police will host a series of self-defense classes for women in February.

The classes are free and will offer techniques to defend yourself and resist violence when put into dangerous situations. They offer women an opportunity to learn realistic self-defense tactics to protect themselves.

Classes will be held each Thursday in February from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and pre-registration is required.

If you're interested, contact Sgt. Denton at adenton@murfreesborotn.gov or call 629-201-5580.

