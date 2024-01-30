Learn the impact Nashville had on the Civil Rights movement throughout the month of February

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Throughout the month of February, Nashville will be celebrating Black History Month! There's a number of special events taking place around the area, kicking off with the Preds as they host Black History Month Night on January 31.

After the Preds, The Black Soul & Spirits Tasting will showcase Tennessee's minority-owned wine and spirit businesses on February 1. Ticketsrange from $30-40 depending on your drink ticket!

On Saturday, February 3, Author Katherine Mooney will share insights into the world of slavery and horse racing. This will take place at 1 p.m. and tickets range from $15-24.

Multi-Day Events

Black History in Music: Work, worship and celebration

February 3, 10, 17, & 24

The Jefferson Street Sound Museum will host the art exhibit "Black History In Music: Work, Worship, and Celebration." which aims to revive the memory of those thriving times on Historic Jefferson Street.

Schermerhorn Symphony Center

February 8, 9, & 10, 7:30 p.m.

Patti LaBelle, R&B legend and "Godmother of Soul," is hitting the stage with the Nashville Sympony! Tickets are available online.

February 25

Ladysmith Black Mambazo — an a cappella singing group that combines loud choruses with whispering chants and choreographed dances — will perform uplifting songs that share the struggles and passion of South Africa. Tickets are available online.

Black History Month Expo

February 10 & 11

Dance, eat, network and shop with over 50 Black-owned businesses at the Nashville Black Market during this event!

Here's a look at the events that will round out the month!

Andrew Jackson's Hermitage, Home Of The People's President

February 24 at The Hermitage Church

The memorial service will feature music and special remarks followed by a procession to the slavery memorial “Follow the Drinking Gourd.” 150 flowers will be laid marking those known to be enslaved at The Hermitage.

This is free to attend.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

February 25 at Schermerhorn Symphony Center

The group will sing powerful and uplifting songs that capture the struggles and passion of South Africa. Tickets can still be purchased here.

Ongoing throughout the month of February

John Amis/AP A man walks past a downtown historic marker paying homage to black student sit-ins in 1960, Friday, Feb.11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The protesters marched downtown from the historically black neighborhood of North Nashville which is now being re-districted into a mostly white and rural congressional district which some democrats are comparing to decades past civil rights violations. (AP Photo/John Amis)

If you're looking for something to get into any day of the week check out these options!

Nashville History On Tour explores the importance of Nashville in the Civil Rights movement, including the lunch counter sit-ins that led to the arrest of John Lewis.

The Nashville Public Library has the Civil Rights Room that is available for use whenever the library is open! There you can read material that captures racial segregation in the south.

Nashville Sites allows you to follow in the steps of those who took a stand with the Nashville sit-ins. The tour begins at Chuch Street and Sixth Avenue North and ends at Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

At the Tennessee State Museum, you can learn more about the Civil War and Reconstruction through artifacts and stories within the exhibit.

Mark Humphrey/AP Visitors look at information presented at the National Museum of African American Music, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The museum tells a chronological story of Black music starting in the 1600s through present day and frames it around major cultural movements including the music and instruments brought by African slaves, the emergence of blues through the Great Migration, the Harlem Renaissance and the Civil Rights Movement. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Opening in January 2021, the National Museum Of African American Music encapsulates the central role African Americans played on all genres of music.

United Street Tours gives walkers a fascinating journey through the city's role in the Civil Rights movement.