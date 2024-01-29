TSU professor designs Nashville Predators' Black History Month jersey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State University professor Kaleena Sales is designing a special Black History Month jersey for the Nashville Predators.

The jersey will be revealed at the Predators' Black History celebration game on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Sales is Associate professor and art and design department chair at TSU. She says the jersey combines historical and contemporary Black culture.

“I’m excited and honored to have the opportunity to represent TSU and Nashville as a Black designer,” Sales said. “To be celebrated professionally in such a public way means something to me. It speaks to the growth that we’ve had, and it honors what Black History Month celebration should really be about.”

What exactly is featured in the special design?

“The symbols were designed by the Akan people from Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana during the early 1800s and have a rich and beautiful history,” Sales said. "The geometric pattern used alongside the Adinkra symbols is meant to represent the vibrancy of contemporary Black culture.”

The Predators' annual Black History celebration includes a pregame plaza party Battle of the Bands with Maplewood High School, Whites Creek High School and Stratford High School.

The first 5,000 fans who attend the game get a custom lanyard with the design of the unique jersey on them. You can purchase tickets online, or learn more on their website.