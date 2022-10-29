Learning the signs of a stroke on World Stroke Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One in 4 adults over the age of 25 will have a stroke in their lifetime. That is why it is important to learn the signs of a stroke on this, World Stroke Day.

The American Stroke Association has an easy acronym to help you remember the signs of a stroke. Think "FAST."

F: Face drooping. One side of the face may be numb and drooping. If you see this, ask the person to smile to see if it's even.

A: Arm weakness. Ask the person to raise both arms, and see if one drifts downwards.

S: Speech slurred. Ask the person to say a simple sentence like "the sky is blue," and see if they can do it correctly.

Finally, T: Time to call 911. If you or someone else has any of those first three symptoms, call 911 immediately.

Other symptoms are confusion, trouble walking, trouble seeing, and a severe headache. If you notice someone with these symptoms and act FAST, then you may be able to save a life, including your own.