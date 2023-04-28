Lebanon church to looking to celebrate a century of worshiping, if their foundation doesn't give out

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Lebanon church is gearing up to celebrate a century of worshiping, praising, and giving back to the community.

Generations of families have come through Second Baptist Church and there’s a push to save it.

For a hundred years, this church had been a cornerstone of the community, providing spiritual guidance, support, and love to generations of families. Over the years, many things had changed, but the church remains a constant presence in the lives of the people of Lebanon.

For 58 years, Ethel Coggins has been a member of Second Baptist Church. She's seen the church go through many changes, and it has become a part of her.

"Just like my home at home, I want to do what I can to keep it and preserve it," Coggins said.

Despite the cracks in the walls and the risk of sinking, the Holy Spirit continues to reign inside the church.

The previous pastor had hired a company to remodel the building 17 years ago, but they didn't finish the job, leaving the church building at risk of falling.

"We don't know how long it's going to be, but eventually somewhere down the road. If we don't do the repairs on it, then a portion of the church itself will then fall," Second Baptist Church Pastor Cordell L. Haynie said.

Funds are limited due to a dwindling congregation and now the church is turning to the community to stay afloat. "If we could do it on our own, we would do it," said Second Baptist Church Treasurer Reginald Sweatt.

Coggins remembers a time when the church was the rock of the Lebanon community.

"I grew up in the 50s and 60s, so I experienced a lot, and it meant comfort," Coggins said.

As the church approaches its centennial celebration on October 8, 2023, the congregation is hopeful that the community will come together to help repair the foundation of the church.

They're hoping they'll donate to the church to help repair the foundation.

"We know that the Lord will provide, and deep in my heart, I feel with the people's help, we will overcome this and be successful," Coggins explained.

If you would like to help the church repair their foundation, they have launched a GoFundMe.