Lebanon city officials to verify special census data

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As more people continue to move to middle Tennessee, some cities are looking to make sure they know just how many people call their town home.

The City of Lebanon just recently finished a special census to make sure they had an accurate count of all the people now there since 2020. Now, they're going back — door to door to some of the same homes to check their data — to make sure the city is getting all it needs from the state.

Other nearby cities like Mt. Juliet have also finished special counts recently.

The city says field workers will be conducting door-to-door visits throughout Lebanon on Saturdays and weekday afternoons during the month of June to verify special census data recently collected by the city.

Field workers will be identifiable by badges with the branding the city used during the first phase of the special census. They will be equipped with official documentation and will only be requesting residents verify information already provided during the first phase of the special census.