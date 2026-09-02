Lebanon family pleads for answers as missing mother Courtney Reese vanishes in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Lebanon family is pleading for answers after 36-year-old Courtney Reese disappeared two weeks ago in Donelson without a trace.

Reese was last seen on Aug. 18 after being dropped off at a laundromat near Lebanon Pike and McGavock Pike — not far from the Stones River Greenway — to meet someone. Since then, her phone has gone silent, and no one has heard from the mother of a 3-month-old baby boy.

Her family says Reese checked in every morning and every night, and they believe she would never willingly leave her child behind.

"She's loved, and she loves, and she has such kindness in our heart, and we just need to bring her home."

Just three months ago, Reese welcomed her baby boy after years of heartbreak and miscarriages. Her son is currently being cared for by a family member.

Her mother described receiving what would become the last communication from Reese.

"I got a text from her about one that day, said, I love y'all more. And then she called by the ride, and I was busy at the moment. I regret that....I'm never too busy for my kids. And I feel horrible for that, like the worst mother ever."

Surveillance footage captured Reese on foot, leaving the laundromat near a Domino's. That is the last known footage of her.

"Said she was on the phone at one point, so they know she had her phone. And she was on foot, walking down, left me alone, leaving the laundromat right there at Domino's. And that's the last footage we have of her."

For two weeks, family and friends have searched neighborhoods across Donelson, hung missing person posters, and gone business to business asking for surveillance video and information. Still, there is no sign of Reese.

"We can't find her, her phone. I call it every day. And it goes to voicemail."

Her family describes Reese as kind-hearted and always willing to help others — a trait they fear may have made her vulnerable.

"And she's so kind-hearted, and she'll give you the shirt off her back… if somebody approaches her… she would try to help them."

Missing Persons Unit detectives have attempted to track where Reese went after leaving the laundromat on Aug. 18, but have not found security footage or other significant evidence. The case remains active.

Her family is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to her whereabouts. They are pleading for anyone who knows who she was meeting or speaking with on the phone to come forward.

"I love you; I just want you to come home."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Police or email kelsey.gibbs@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.