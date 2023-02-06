Lebanon man arrested after motel fire in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Lebanon man was arrested Monday for a motel fire in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee Sunday evening.

Shawn Michael Buie, 49, has been charged with aggravated arson and reckless endangerment, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The Lawrenceburg Fire Department was called to the David Crockett Motel in the 500 block of East Gaines Street around 6:40 p.m. Sunday for a structure fire with visible flames. There was "heavy fire and smoke" coming from the south side of the building, says the fire department.

The first fire crews on scene began evacuating people still inside the hotel with assistance from the Lawrenceburg Police Department.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room where the blaze began and the room directly above. No injuries were reported.

TBI investigated the cause of the fire and discovered information that led to Buie's arrest. He is in the Lawrence County Jail on a $60,000 bond.