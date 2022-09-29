Lebanon parent worries for students who struggle to read with new Tennessee law

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is now state law that if a third grader doesn't do well enough on a statewide test they can be held back.

The law was passed last year, and takes effect this school year.

One parent said forcing kids to repeat a grade isn't the answer for kids struggling to read.

"We — the parents of Wilson County — are sending this letter in regards to the T.C.A. § 49-6-3115, also known as the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act and the updated third-grade retention law," said Jennifer Gentry, who was reading a letter addressed to Gov. Bill Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

"Well, we understand that in theory, this legislation sounded like a great solution to a learning loss problem. We challenge you to please reconsider the impacts and the decisions that you've made."

Gentry said whether her son gets to move on to fourth grade could now be decided by how he does on the state's standardized test next spring.

"My little guy — he is 8 and he's in school. He's fun. He is just the sweetest boy. He loves school, and he loves learning. But he's not a good test taker."

The controversial law was passed last year by state lawmakers worried about learning loss during the pandemic.

The law stated students who don't do well on the test could be forced to take summer school or repeat the third grade.

But now — both parents and teachers say this isn't the way to solve the state's reading problems.

"It doesn't seem like legislators talk to administrators. They didn't talk to the districts. What do you guys think about this because it just oh we're going to make the decision. And here we are," Gentry said.

Gentry said she got the signatures of more than 60 other Wilson County parents worried about the impact this law will have on their kids.

Several local school boards — including Wilson County — have already asked the state to reconsider.

Gentry said she did get a response from the Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, but nothing so far from Lee or Schwinn.

She said her next steps will be to rally at the Capitol.

NewsChannel 5 reached out the Tennessee Department of Education and a spokesperson said "the department's job is to implement laws as passed."