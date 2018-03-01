Mostly Cloudy
HI: 60°
LO: 36°
Photo courtesy WJLE Radio.
An officer from the Lebanon Police Department who was reported missing has been found dead in a DeKalb County creek.
Officials from the Tennessee Department of Transportation said they found the body Thursday afternoon.
The officer's vehicle was found along Highway 70. He was off-duty at the time, and reportedly on his way home from work.
Officials said the last person he spoke to was his wife. She called 911 emergency dispatch around 6 a.m. Thursday to report that he had never made it home.
The man's identity was not released.
Helicopters from the Tennessee Highway Patrol were sent to the area to search for the officer. They located the man, but swift water rescuers were being called in to recover the body.
Officials said the officer somehow crashed and ended up in a river. His body was then apparently swept away in the current.