Two killed in Lebanon shooting; suspect found dead in Nashville

Lebanon police
Shaun R. Varsos
Posted at 8:29 AM, Apr 12, 2021
LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lebanon police said the suspect accused of shooting and killing two people has been found dead in Nashville.

The shooting prompted a manhunt Monday morning after police say two people were killed. Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Shaun R. Varsos, of Nashville.

Shaun R. Varsos

In an updated post on Facebook, police confirmed the suspect was found dead in his vehicle in the Metro Nashville area. The exact location was not provided.

"During this morning’s initial investigation, our information would lead us to believe he left the area in the vehicle, immediately after the shooting, heading towards Nashville," Lebanon police wrote in a post.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting, nor have they identified the two victims.

Earlier in the morning, police confirmed a manhunt was underway. Residents in the Stonebridge subdivision were urged to shelter-in-place.

Metro Nashville Public Schools confirmed the incident prompted schools to be placed on lockdown. However, MNPS said that has since been revised to a lockout, which is a precautionary measure due to the "ongoing police situation in West Nashville and unrelated to MNPS specifically."

