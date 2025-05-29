Lebanon residents divided over proposed $20 monthly trash collection fee

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A proposed $20 monthly fee for trash collection in Lebanon has residents divided, with some concerned about the financial impact on seniors, while others see it as necessary for the growing community.

Up until now, trash pickup in Lebanon has been free of charge, but that could soon change after a recent city council meeting where the proposal received a split vote, passing 4-2 in its first reading.

Elizabeth Spencer, who has lived in Lebanon for 36 years, is worried about the potential added expense. "As long as I've lived here, there's never been a charge for picking up the trash weekly," Spencer said.

She's particularly concerned about the impact on older residents who haven't budgeted for this additional cost. "Twenty bucks a month is several meals for me anyway," Spencer said.

The fee would be $20 per bin for residences and $40 per bin for businesses.

Not everyone opposes the fee. Across town, Gan Nyawello believes it's a necessary step for the community. "It's worth it to the overall economy of Lebanon, and also just the well-being of the environment that we all share together," Nyawello said.

Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell explained that while higher gas costs and additional staffing play a part in the decision, the biggest factor is the increasing cost of landfill fees. "Five years ago, our landfill fees were $380,000. This year, they're going to be $1.5 million," Bell said.

The mayor also noted that Lebanon is sending more trash to the landfill than before. "We are collecting more sanitation and taking it to the Middle Point Landfill in Rutherford County. So really it's twofold," Bell said.

According to Bell, the decision to propose the fee comes after years of trying to make the budget work without it.

"Over the past five years, I've asked every department head every year to look for cuts in our budgets. We want to operate conservatively and efficiently when it comes to finance. But this is a cost that can't be cut," Bell said.

The council was divided on the issue, and there was much discussion from community members and councilors about the fee; click here for more information on that.

Putting more thought into the effort is something Elizabeth Spencer would prefer to happen. "I'd like to see some more discussion about it," Spencer said.

Currently, Lebanon residents pay $15 per month if they want recycling service. If the new trash fee is approved, it would include recycling every other week.

The city council will discuss the proposed fee again at their next meeting on June 3, 2025.

