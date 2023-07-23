Lebanon residents left in shock following neighborhood shooting.

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a sundown tradition.

"Yes we would be on the porch just talking, just having a good time laughing, talking about anything," said Lebanon resident Tammie Stewart. "Just about whatever's going on in the neighborhood, whatever's going on in the world, period - she would always talk about that."

The porch at 19 Beard Ave played host to many a conversation. But Friday night it was the place of a crime scene that took the life of a beloved neighbor.

"Miss Jackie loved people," said Stewart. "She was not mean, she was just a genuine person."

Lebanon Police responded to a shooting on Beard Avenue. Officers arrived to find a man shooting a woman, who neighbors called 'Miss Jackie'. "She would give you the shirt off of her back," said Stewart. "If you could wear it she would give it to you."

Police shot the suspect who was taken to the hospital. The female victim later died. "And she is going to be missed real bad," said Stewart.

Now there are no porch conversations to be had, and the painful silence can be felt throughout the neighborhood.

Holding back tears, Steward said, "we [are] going to miss her and we love her."

The TBI said they're investigating the homicide and the officer-involved shooting separately. Lebanon police said bodycam footage and more information will be released as the investigation continues.