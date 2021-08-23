Lebanon Special Schools close for the rest of the week due to staff, student absences

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lebanon Special School District will be closed Tuesday through Friday due to COVID-19 cases.

School officials sent out an announcement Monday afternoon saying the district is having trouble staffing schools due to the number of absences.

"Due to the inability to staff our classrooms and buildings as well as the increasing number of student absences, the immediate need for separation has become apparent. Based on information gathered throughout the day today, the number of absences for teachers, staff, and students is projected to increase again tomorrow. LSSD will be using four Stockpile/Inclement weather days beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, August 24, through Friday, August 27. Schools will be closed with no student engagement from home.

All school based events including athletics and SACC will be closed for the remainder of the week. According to new State guidelines for this school year, remote learning is not an option for school districts. Based on those parameters, our only option is to utilize Stockpile Days to provide relief and allow a period of time to optimize return of both faculty and students.

When we return to school on Monday, August 30, all schools will be in the “Mask Requested” status. As we move to system-wide “Mask Requested”, we are in strong need of participation so that we can stay in school once we return on Monday."

LSS is not the first to close due to illnesses. Williamson County's Fairview Middle School was forced to close last week as a result of a staff and faculty shortage.