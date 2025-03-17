Lebanon truck stop owner shares how financial uncertainty impacts local businesses

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — If there's one word that describes how we're all feeling these days about our finances and the future, it's "uncertainty." Every month, we get a "pulse check" on how consumers are feeling through various financial reports. But it's not just about economics charts – it's about real people and their stories.

"We've had to tighten our belt and tighten our belt and then get a hole puncher and punch a new hole in the belt and tighten it up a little bit more," said Pete Norman of Uncle Pete's Restaurant, a beloved spot just off I-40 in Lebanon.

Norman doesn't hide the struggles his business is facing due to the current economy, as he explains the new reality for many families dining out.

"Now what we're seeing is a husband and wife will buy one meal and split it," he notes.

Along with this, he's had to add surcharges to basic items like eggs due to increased costs. Despite these tough times, Norman hopes that when people decide to dine out, they'll choose to support local businesses like his.

"I've been here almost 40 years and I've seen this before, but not this fast and not this hard," Norman said. "This one scares me a little bit."

The U.S. Census Report on retail sales shows spending at restaurants and bars dropped 1.5% last month across the country. That's the largest drop in that figure in more than a year, highlighting the widespread financial uncertainties businesses like Norman's are navigating.

