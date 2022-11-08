Lebanon's historic former post office building up for auction

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Those who have known downtown Lebanon for a very long time can tell you when certain places first opened their doors, how downtown's changed over the years, and what movies they saw down there. One place, however, has been there as far back as anyone in the city can remember.

That's because it's been downtown for 107 years — as a post office for many of those years and then home to the Wilson County Election Commission.

"It's definitely on the historic registry," said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto. "It was given to us by the federal government a long time ago, with the stipulation it be used for government use for 50 years, and it's passed that time for us."

Hutto said this, the city's first federal post office building, is getting a new chapter in its long story. 203 East Main Street is up for auction. What should this place be that's been around for nearly half of Lebanon's history?

There's a look of something from a past era with the style of the teller windows. 16,553 square feet.

Sealed bids will be taken by the Wilson County Finance Department early next month and then get reviewed by the Wilson County Budget Committee. Mayor Hutto said not every idea can work for this space. It can't be changed very much.

"We know it's in the historical overlay, so we know there's a lot of restrictions on what can happen here," said Hutto. "We'll be looking for the highest bidder. We've heard things like a law office, a steak house. It could be something I haven't thought of yet that would be good to add to the city of Lebanon square."

