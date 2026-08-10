Legendary designer Manuel mentors up-and-comers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — No matter what you do for work, you probably had a mentor who helped you navigate your dreams. Some up-and-comers with designs on creative careers have a new mentor.

A room was full of people getting started in fashion. They were all hard at work behind sewing machines and cutting fabrics.

"I work making custom suits," said Billy Farrell, stylist with Hive & Colony. He spoke between cutting through a banana print piece of fabric.

This wasn't just any work space. It belonged to someone with famous friends, someone who makes each piece only once; Manuel Cuevas. He's usually referred to by only his first name.

"I make a suit for you, I make you feel like you're numero uno in the world!" Manuel said, speaking to the new designers.

"If you told me a week ago that I was going to be sewing bananas at Manuel's shop, I would have told you you were crazy!" Farrell laughed.

Farrell knew the backstory.

Manuel was born in Mexico in 1933.

"I was a pants maker when I was seven," Manuel remembered, speaking to the group.

"I have always been in the clothing business."

In 1951, he moved to Los Angeles and between his years working for designer Nudie Cohn and running his own shop, Manuel helped shape pop culture.

"Having the ability to express yourself is really a wonderful thing to possess," Manuel continued. "That is your kingdom, man."

I can't begin to tell you everyone he worked with. Manuel designed for his friend George Jones, made jumpsuits for Elvis Presley, he famously decided to dress Johnny Cash in all black.

"What I do is American clothing," Manuel nodded.

That's true, but the appeal is global. He designed clothes for the Beatles and Rolling Stones, bands of the British Invasion.

"I have a lot of friends all over the world," Manuel continued.

About those friends, Manuel told the group about designing for this friend he once had in Minneapolis. What friend in Minneapolis?

"Oh, you mean Prince?" Farrell laughed.

"We are promoting Latin American heritage in the arts," said Ofelia Vazquez with the La Misión ConArte non-profit.

Vazquez arranged this mentorship masterclass between the new designers and Manuel.

"The art of making something by hand, we don't want to lose," Vazquez continued. "We want to preserve this tradition."

Some of these designers will be creating jackets promoting peace for the Art in Motion Project. The jackets will tour worldwide and some will be at CreArte Fest at Nashville's oneC1TY Park on August 29th.

Nothing could be as great a motivator as someone with the life stories of Manuel.

"It's like the old county song, who's going to fill their shoes?" Farrell said. "It's very kind of him to do this. He doesn't have to do this."

"You must know the sweat you put into any job," Manuel told the group. "You want to be something, become a champ. I love this with all my heart."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.